The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, and the Jacksonville Jaguars finished with a whopping 13 selections this year. Keep in mind that Trent Baalke and the Jaguars rose from the bottom to the top of the AFC South last season. What do their 2023 NFL Draft rankings tell us about their chances of repeating in the South? Let’s see. Here we’ll look at the grades for every single pick that the Jaguars made at the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Jaguars are building their team around quarterback Trevor Lawrence and making progress under head coach Doug Pederson. This is following a surprising but successful playoff run last season. The team’s need for a cornerback could be met with an instant contributor from the 2023 NFL Draft, as long as they are willing to field a smaller player in the slot. Additionally, the Jaguars have confidence in right tackle Walker Little. However, they considered and ended up drafting an offensive tackle in the first round to keep Little as the swing tackle. They also need to upgrade at left guard and potentially add an edge rusher to strengthen their defensive front.

Let’s look at the 2023 NFL Draft grades for the Jaguars.

Jacksonville Jaguars 2022 NFL Draft Grades

Round 1, Pick 27- OT Anton Harrison (Oklahoma)

Grade: B+

In order to protect quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars drafted Oklahoma offensive tackle Anton Harrison with their 27th overall pick. While Cam Robinson is suspended for violating the league’s substance policy and Jawaan Taylor left in free agency, Walker Little showed promise in Robinson’s absence. Still, Harrison is a strong athlete with potential and good length to defend against opposing pass rushers in the AFC South. However, he will need to work on his technical skills to continue succeeding.

Round 2, Pick 61- TE Brenton Strange (Penn State)

Grade: C+

In the second round, the Jaguars selected Penn State tight end Brenton Strange. The name fits, we guess, as he wasn’t exactly the pick many Jacksonville fans expected or felt the team needed. Although not the top pick among tight ends, Strange is a solid route runner with good hands and blocking skills. He should make a good second option behind Evan Engram and contribute to the team’s offense.

Hey @Jaguars fans… here are some highlights to show the playmakers you’re getting with @BrentonStrange & @CPW_3 🔥👀📼 pic.twitter.com/q4oiIY6zed — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) April 30, 2023

Round 3, Pick 88- RB Tank Bigsby (Auburn)

Grade: B

In the third round, the Jaguars drafted Auburn running back Tank Bigsby. Although he needs to improve his decision-making, Bigsby is a strong talent with big play-making potential. He also has good pass-catching and blocking abilities. As a complement to Travis Etienne, he could be a significant difference-maker in their backfield.

Round 4, Pick 121- LB Ventrell Miller (Florida)

Grade: B

In the fourth round of the NFL Draft, the Jaguars picked linebacker Ventrell Miller from Florida. While Miller is not a modern linebacker, his skills as a designated run fitter complement the rest of the linebacking corps.

Round 4, Pick 130- DL Tyler Lacy (Oklahoma State)

Grade: B

The Jaguars also addressed their need for an EDGE/interior defensive lineman hybrid with Oklahoma State’s Tyler Lacy. They used their 130th overall pick on him. He should slot in right behind Roy Robertson-Harris.

Round 5, Pick 136- EDGE Yasir Abdullah (Louisville)

Grade: C+

In the fifth round, the Jaguars selected Louisville’s Yasir Abdullah as a rush linebacker. That said, it’s unclear if he will transition to an off-ball linebacker in the NFL. We expect him to play back in the depth chart for now.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Round 5, Pick 160- CB Antonio Johnson (Texas A&M)

Grade: B+

The Jaguars drafted Texas A&M cornerback Antonio Johnson with the 160th overall pick. Although Johnson lacks long speed, he is a competitive coverage corner who can survive in a zone-heavy role.

Round 6, Pick 185- WR Parker Washington (Penn State)

Grade: B

Parker Washington is a late-round receiver with the potential to make an immediate impact at the NFL level. However, his upside may be limited to a low-end No. 3 receiver in an offense. He should play alongside Jamal Agnew and Tim Jones in the second unit.

Round 6, Pick 202- CB Christian Braswell (Rutgers)

Grade: B

Despite being undersized, Christian Braswell is explosive and could be a valuable special teamer at the NFL level. His addition provides much-needed depth to the Jacksonville DB room.

Round 6, Pick 208- DB Erick Hallett (Pittsburgh)

Grade: B

The Jaguars continue to add defensive backs on Day 3, creating competition at cornerback and safety. These are two positions that needed improvement from the previous season. The team is taking a chance on Hallett. They hope he can provide depth and potentially make an impact.

Round 7, Pick 226- OL Cooper Hodges (Appalachian State)

Grade: B+

Cooper Hodges started 51 games in college, and he has the potential to transition to a guard position at the NFL level. The Jaguars did well to depth to the offensive line.

Round 7, Pick 227- DT Raymond Vohasek (North Carolina)

Grade: C

The Jaguars turned a lot of heads when they picked Raymond Vohasek. This was especially considering the number of quality defensive tackle options still available at this spot. We’ll see if he can contribute at the NFL level.

Round 7, Pick 240- FB Derek Parish (Houston)

Grade: B+

Derek Parish played fullback at the East-West Shrine Bowl and is likely to remain in that position at the NFL level. He has potential as a special teams player and brings depth to the position. His lack of length makes him better suited for fullback than the defensive side of the ball.

The Jaguars had a lot of draft picks and used many of them in the later rounds to fill out some of their roster’s gaps. They started by selecting a player to protect quarterback Trevor Lawrence, which was a wise decision. Having said that, they missed an opportunity to add a pass rusher. On the third day of the draft, they focused on their secondary, but some selections made by general manager Trent Baalke were confusing.

The first pick, Harrison, was a good choice since it provided Lawrence with extra protection. However, they didn’t address the need for a future pass rusher until the fourth round. They also selected a running back in the third round, even though they already have Travis Etienne.