The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to capitalize off of their run to the Divisional Round of the playoffs. However, the Jaguars have decided that cornerback Shaquill Griffin won’t be a part of their AFC South championship defense.

The Jaguars are planning to trade or release Griffin, via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Releasing Griffin would save Jacksonville $13.1 million in cap space.

After signing a three-year, $44.5 million with the Jaguars in 2021, Griffin played 19 total games for Jacksonville. He racked up 78 tackles, defended 11 passes and forced a fumble. Griffin only appeared in five games during the 2022 season after suffering a back injury.

In Jacksonville, Griffin didn’t look like the player he was earlier in his career. After defending at least eight passes every season during the first four years of his career with the Jaguars, Griffin didn’t break seven with the Jags. He recorded six interceptions with Seattle and none with Jacksonville.

Even with Shaquill Griffin, the Jaguars’ pass defense struggled in 2022. Jacksonville ranked 28th in the NFL, allowing 238.5 yards per game through the air. At his current contract number, the Jags couldn’t afford to keep Griffin in town.

Jacksonville does already have one impressive cornerback in Tyson Campbell. The second-year man started all 17 games, racking up 70 tackles and three interceptions. With the money saved from moving on from Griffin, Jacksonville will now look for Campbell’s counterpart in the secondary.

The Jaguars are a team on the rise after winning the AFC South last season. They’ll look to navigate their cap space as they try to win their conference for the second year in a row. Releasing Griffin opens up new opportunities for Jacksonville in their quest to improve.