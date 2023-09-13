Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce missed Week 1 due to a knee injury. He's reportedly taking strides in a positive direction ahead of Week 2 though. Kelce recently got brutally honest on missing Week 1 during an episode of his podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, via New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce (Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment).

“Things are looking up, I feel a lot better than I did last week. I felt like an absolute a**hole not being able to play in that first game. It just felt like a non-contact injury, I felt like it was karma from this show to be honest,” Kelce said. “Making fun of Kevin Hart and Kylie… for being too old and trying to do things that they shouldn't be doing because they're old. I felt the karma from it, not gonna lie. So never making fun of anybody…”

Chiefs: Travis Kelce's injury

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

“Karma” or not, Chiefs fans are hopeful that Kelce can return as soon as possible after Kansas City dropped Week 1's contest against the Detroit Lions. The receiving core, notably Kadarius Toney, had a number of dropped passes. Patrick Mahomes' stats looked very underwhelming after the game, but they should have been much better. Perhaps Kelce's injury return, whenever that is, will help Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense start to click again.

Being without star defender Chris Jones also negatively impacted the Chiefs' defense as well. Jones was holding out for a new contract and ended up agreeing to a deal Monday. Jones is expected to play in Week 2 as a result.

As for Travis Kelce's status, it seems like there's a strong chance he will suit up. That said, nothing is guaranteed at the moment. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Kelce and the Chiefs as they are made available.