The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) take on the Buffalo Bills (3-1) in London, England at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. This game will continue our NFL odds series as we hand out a Jaguars-Bills prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Jaguars have started the season off 2-2, and they have been really inconsistent this season. Trevor Lawrence has been doing his best, but it is not as good as people expect. He has passed for 943 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions. Travis Etienne Jr is the lead back, and he has rushed for 260 yards, and one touchdown. However, he averages just 3.8 yards per carry. Evan Engram and Christian Kirk lead the way receiving-wise, but Calvin Ridley has been a nice addition in his return to the field. Josh Allen has six of the Jaguars' nine sacks on defense, and the secondary has been decent, as well.

The Bills lost opening weekend to the New York Jets, but they have been on a tear since. They have scored at least 37 points in their last three games, and their lowest margin of victory is 28. Those wins came against the Raiders, Commanders, and Dolphins. Josh Allen has passed for 1,048 yards, and nine touchdowns this season. He has also rushed for two touchdowns. James Cook has played well as the lead back. He has 296 rush yards and one touchdown. It is no surprise that Stefon Diggs is the leading receiver, but Gabe Davis has caught three touchdowns, as well. The Bills have 16 sacks as a team, and they have eight interceptions.

Here are the Jaguars-Bills NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Jaguars-Bills Odds

Jacksonville Jaguars: +5.5 (-110)

Buffalo Bills: -5.5 (-110)

Over: 48.5 (-110)

Under: 48.5 (-110)

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Bills Week 5

TV: NFL Network

Stream: NFL+, fuboTV (Click for free trial)

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Time: 9:30 AM ET/6:30 AM PT

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Jaguars Could Cover The Spread

The Jaguars will need to score to win this game. I am not sure 21 points is going to do the trick in this game. Jacksonville will need to score in the upper 20's, low 30's to win this game. However, low to mid-20s could cover the spread. That is going to start with Trevor Lawrence. He needs to take care of the ball in this one. The Bills have one of the top defenses in the league, so the Jaguars have their work cut out for them. Etienne has a chance to have a good game in this one. The Bills give up 118 rush yards per game, so Etienne could have one of his better games. If the run game is good, it will open up the pass game. As long as the Jaguars take care of the ball, and Etienne has a better game, they will cover the spread.

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread

The Bills have been very good this season. They have given up the second least points per game, and they have scored the second most points per game. The Bills offense is going to do what they have been doing all season, so it is the defense that will win this game. Buffalo allowed just 20 points to the Dolphins last week, and they have not allowed more than 21 all season. I do not see a way in which the Bills score less than 21 points in this game. As long as the Bills' defense can keep the Jaguars below 20 points, they should be able to cover this spread.

Final Jaguars-Bills Prediction & Pick

The reason the Jaguars have a chance in this game is because they did not have to travel. Jacksonville played in London last week, so they will be rested up and ready to go for this game. The Bills have had to hop off a long flight, an they are playing at an unusual time in their sense. However, I am still going to take the Bills in this game. They are playing way too good to bet against.

Final Jaguars-Bills Prediction & Pick: Bills -5.5 (-110), Over 48.5 (-110)