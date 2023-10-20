Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk makes a funny, but also nostalgic observation about his go-ahead touchdown against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football yesterday. Kirk's Jaguars would end up winning, 31-24.

With around three minutes left in the fourth quarter and the game tied at 24 a piece, the Jaguars needed points badly after the Saints came back in the game by scoring 15 unanswered. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence found the speedy Kirk on a crosser in the middle of the field and not one defender would be able to catch him for the score.

Reactions from Christian Kirk and Trevor Lawrence

Kirk said to the media after the game that he feels like he hadn't reached that speed as he crossed up the field in a very long time according to NFL.com's Grant Gordon.

“I don't think I ran that fast since like college,” Kirk said. “That was some vintage stuff, I guess. I'm glad I was able to do it in that moment.”

The sixth-year receiver out of Texas A&M led his team with six catches and 90 yards, 44 of those yards came from the notable touchdown. Lawrence's intention was to convert a positive play to get the offense going since they lost steam in the second half, but Kirk took matters into his own hands.

“Just wanted to find a completion and get us going. Worst case, let's get some points, let's get a field goal. The game was tied at that point,” Lawrence said to the media after the game. “And then when I threw it, I thought it was gonna be maybe a 10-yard gain. I knew he had 20 (Pete Werner) on the angle, but then he took it to the house. That was a great play by him to finish it and see that opportunity and go get it.”

The Jaguars are now at 5-2, comfortably leading the AFC South, and will prepare for their next matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 29. Subsequently, having played on Thursday, they're going to get extra rest for next Sunday's game, plus they have their bye week after. For the Jaguars, their schedule has favored them quite nicely.