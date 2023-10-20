With a last-minute 31-24 win over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football, the Jacksonville Jaguars snapped a 20-year stretch without a win in this matchup. The Jaguars last defeated the Saints in 2003, when Bryon Leftwich, who was the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers until this year, played quarterback in Jacksonville. Trevor Lawrence and company now ended a four-game losing streak in this cross-conference matchup.

These two teams have played a total of eight times, with the Saints striking first in 1996, only the second season of the Jaguars' existence. Jacksonville took the next two games, then New Orleans won four straight, most recently in 2019. The Saints lead the overall series 5-3, after tonight's win by the Jaguars.

Trevor Lawrence went 20/29 for 204 yards and a game-winning touchdown pass to Christian Kirk. He also rushed eight times for a season-high 59 yards. Travis Etienne picked up two scores on the ground, continuing a phenomenal breakout season after missing his first NFL season with a Lisfranc injury. The Jacksonville defense pitched in with a touchdown of its own, courtesy of Foyesade Oluokun's pick-six in the third quarter.

New Orleans had a chance to tie it up late and send the game to overtime, but tight end Foster Moreau dropped a wide-open pass in the end zone that Derek Carr dropped right in the bread basket. The following play, the Saints were unable to convert in the end zone on fourth down, and the Jaguars kneeled out the clock.

Jacksonville improves to 5-2, with a firm lead over the rest of the AFC South. The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans are each 3-3. The Colts host the Cleveland Browns and their mighty defense on Sunday, while the Texans have a bye week.