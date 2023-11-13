Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson revealed what he told his team after a crushing loss to the 49ers in Week 10.

The Jacksonville Jaguars suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers, losing 34-3 in Week 10 of the NFL season. While there isn't a whole lot that a head coach can say after such a demoralizing loss, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson did his best to summarize what he told his team after the blowout defeat, via Juston W. Lewis.

“I challenged them to be critical of their performance, good and bad. And then take the constructive criticism the coach might have.” #Jaguars HC Doug Pederson on what his message to the team was this morning. pic.twitter.com/l3ejMqxL6H — Juston W. Lewis (@JustonLewis_) November 13, 2023

“I challenged them to be critical of their performance,” Pederson said. “Good and bad. And then take the constructive criticism the coach might have. That's the only way we can continue to get better. It's disappointing that both sides of the ball (…) did not play our best. It's a head-scratcher. (…) I want them to see it, I want them to make corrections and move on.”

Jaguars reeling after blowout Week 10 loss to 49ers

There weren't a lot of bright spots from Jacksonville's 34-3 loss to the 49ers, who were rested coming off the Bye week and motivated after being on a surprising losing streak. While the Jaguars had their 5-game winning streak snapped, there's reason for optimism for Doug Pederson and Trevor Lawrence's team in the next few weeks.

The Jags will take on the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans over the next two weeks in critical AFC South division games. Two wins would keep Jacksonville in the driver's seat for playoff positioning, and get the team back on track after the tough loss.

After the two divisional games, the Jaguars will get a chance to test themselves against a contender once again, with a Week 13 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals could loom large in the playoff picture moving forward.