After a surprising 2022 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to build upon last year’s success, when they made it into the AFC Divisional round of the playoffs after finishing 3-14 the prior year. For 2023, they’re ranked 23rd (.479) in terms of strength of schedule.

Doug Pederson will be entering year two as head coach of the Jaguars and has already made many believe that he can mimic the success he had with the Philadelphia Eagles before he was fired after the 2020 season.

Pederson, of course, brought the city of Philadelphia their first Super Bowl title and did wonders for Carson Wentz, who he made into an MVP candidate in year two of his career, and Nick Foles, who won a Super Bowl MVP.

Sincde 2019, the Jaguars have had seven first-round draft picks, with four of those being in the top-10, two being No. 1 overall.

Add that with another year of maturity and stability, along with Calvin Ridley, who is set to make his Jacksonville debut after a year-long suspension, and this Duvall County team has every right to be in the mix for a top spot in the AFC.

With all 32 NFL teams schedules now officially released, let’s take a look and give a game-by-game prediction on each of the Jaguars’ matchups.

Week 1 – Sun 9/10 – 1:00 EDT – Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis Colts

The Jaguars start their 2023 campaign away in division play. But it’s bound to be a good day for the Jaguars with the Colts being in rebuilding mode. Jaguars win big in Week 1.

Record: 1-0

Week 2 – Sun 9/17 – 1:00 EDT – TIAA Bank Field

Kansas City Chiefs

The Jags get their first real test in Week 2 when the Super Bowl champs come into town. This could be where the Jags show they belong with the elite in the AFC. It’ll be a close one in Jacksonville, but Pederson and Lawrence best Andy Reid and Mahomes on this day in an upset.

Record: 2-0

Week 3 – Sun 9/24 – 1:00 EDT – TIAA Bank Field

Houston Texans

The Jags will potentially be playing against the No. 2 and No. 4 overall picks in the NFL Draft with C.J. Stroud, drafted by the Texans, and Anthony Richardson, drafted by the Colts, twice if the rookies earn the starting jobs. Much like the Colts, the Texans are in a massive rebuild and will be outmatched. Jags will be off to a hot start. But a unique October lies ahead.

Record: 3-0

Week 4 – 10/1 – 9:30 am EDT – Wembley Stadium

Atlanta Falcons (international game)

The Falcons look to be in much better shape heading into the 2023 season. They could be much better offensively but still have some question marks defensively. The game could be closer than what people think, especially if the Jags go 3-o to start the season. Jags win this one with their first of two games in London.

Record: 4-0

Week 5 – 10/8 – 9:30 am EDT – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

at Buffalo Bills (international game)

In an unprecedented move by the NFL, the Jags get two games in London in two different stadiums 13 miles apart from each other. This could be one of those matchups we see later again in the playoffs, but for this round, at least, Josh Allen and the Bills hand the Jags their first loss of the season.

Record: 4-1

Week 6 – 10/15 – 1:00 pm EDT – TIAA Bank Field

Indianapolis Colts

Jags return home to once again face the Colts, which may be much appreciated after 12 days across the pond. There’s reason to worry about this game if you’re a Jags fan because of the London trip, but Jags will still pull off a close one in the end.

Record: 5-1

Week 7 – 10/19 – 8:15 pm EDT – Caesars Superdome

at New Orleans Saints

Jags start another two-week road trip, but at least this time it’s in the states. Still, after coming off the London trip, then one game back at home, followed by facing an improved Saints team with Derek Carr behind center in the Superdome on a Thursday night seems like a bad combination. Jags take the L.

Record: 5-2

Week 8 – 10/29 – 1:00 pm EDT – Acrisure Stadium

at Pittsburgh Steelers

With 10 days between games and with a bye within reach, the Jags look to go into Pittsburgh and pull out a W. The Steelers might have bolstered parts of their defense through free agency, but that still won’t be enough to beat this Jags team.

Record: 6-2

Week 9 – BYE

Jags look to heal up before what will mostly likely be a tough 49ers team.

Week 10 – 11/12 – 1:00 pm EDT – TIAA Bank Field

San Francisco 49ers

Outside of the Bills, which is a neutral site game, the Jags lucked up and will face some of the tougher parts of their schedule at home. Position for position, the 49ers have one of the best teams in the entire league. Their biggest issues are trying to stay healthy, particularly at the quarterback position. Coming off a bye and the uncertainty of who will be at quarterback — how Trey Lance will be performing — gives the Jags an advantage here, especially at home.

Record: 7-2

Week 11 – 11/19 – 1:00 pm EDT – TIAA Bank Field

Tennessee Titans

Jags will look to continue their reign upon the AFC South, not having to worry about the Titans starting another eight-game winning streak against them.

Record: 8-2

Week 12 – 11/26 – 1:00 pm EDT – NRG Stadium

at Houston Texans

The Jags’ AFC division domination continues once again versus the Texans, who could be experiencing growing pains with Stroud at QB.

Record: 9-2

Week 13 – 12/04 – 8:15 pm EDT – TIAA Bank Field

Cincinnati Bengals

This will be the first Monday Night Football game for the Jags in more than a decade. Can they handle the primetime pressure against Joe Burrow and company? The Jags will get a primetime win in 2023, it just won’t be this game.

Record: 9-3

Week 14 – 12/10 – 1:00 pm EDT – Cleveland Browns Stadium

at Cleveland Browns

This will be a late test for the Jags- and one that they won’t overcome. Deshaun Watson with a full season in Cleveland, gives the Jags fits, marking the first time all season the Jags lose consecutive games.

Record: 9-4

Week 15 – 12/17 – 8:20 pm EDT – TIAA Bank Field

Baltimore Ravens

Again, the Jags got lucky and are facing a majority of their toughest opponents at home. Like the Monday night game, this will be the first Sunday Night Football game in over a decade. Finally, they get their primetime win against a tough Ravens team.

Record: 10-4

Week 16 – 12/24– 4:05 pm EDT – Raymond James Stadium

at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Jags get to stay in the state of Florida for a late December game and pummel a Bucs team that is likely looking at their draft position.

Record: 11-4

Week 17 – 12/31– 1:00 pm EDT – TIAA Bank Field

Carolina Panthers

There’s a good chance Bryce Young could be the starter in Carolina by this point, getting reps going into the next season — if he’s not before then. It’ll be yet another rookie quarterback the Jags are facing, this time the No. 1 overall pick. It won’t matter, though.

Record: 12-4

Week 18– TBD – Nissan Stadium

at Tennessee Titans

The Jags do something they’ve never done in franchise history and sweep the entire AFC South division and secure the No. 1 or 2 seed in the playoffs.

Record: 13-4