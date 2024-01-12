Doug Pederson's quest to improve the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense hit its second snag already. Whoever is running the Jags' on that side of the ball next season, it won't be Ryan Nielsen.

Nielsen served as the defensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons in 2023. Jacksonville wanted to interview him for the same position, but were blocked from doing so according to ESPN's Michael Rothstein. Because it would be a lateral move for Nielsen, Atlanta had the right to block him from talking to the Jaguars, and it exercised that right.

What makes this sting even more for Pederson and the Jaguars is the fact that they have now whiffed on their Plan B for defensive coordinator.

Just days ago, it was reported that Jacksonville wished to interview Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for their open role. But just as with Nielsen and Atlanta, Carolina refused to allow the Jaguars to speak with Evero.

Changes necessary for Pederson, Jaguars

Despite head coach Arthur Smith being dismissed following a 7-10 season, the Falcons seem intent on keeping Nielsen in their building. And for good reason.

Atlanta's D ranked impressively in a number of different stats. The unit finished the regular season 12th in expected points added per play, including the top mark in EPA/play. They were also fifth-best in success rate.

Jacksonville's woes were most noticeable against the pass, where the team ranked 26th in yards allowed per game.

A late season collapse saw Pederson's team surrender 30 points to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and 28 points to a Tennessee Titans team that was forced to turn to the previously benched Ryan Tannehill, following an injury to rookie Will Levis in Week 17.