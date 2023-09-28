As the Jacksonville Jaguars get set to play the Atlanta Falcons in London on Sunday, wide receiver Calvin Ridley said he's not exactly looking forward to facing his former team. Rather, he wants to get back on track after back-to-back lackluster performances, though he did acknowledge this game means a little more.

“No it ain't [just another game],” Ridley said, via Demetrius Harvey. “But, just trying to make it seem normal. I got friends over there, man. It's still the first team I played for and I know a couple of guys over there.”

Ridley was drafted by the Falcons in 2018 and played the first four seasons of his career in Atlanta. The first-round pick started 35 of the 49 games he played with the Falcons, catching 248 passes for 3,342 yards and 28 touchdowns. He played his last game with Atlanta on Oct. 24, 2021.

During Ridley's year-long suspension for violating the NFL's gambling policy in 2022, the Jaguars traded for the wideout. He enjoyed immediate success with Jacksonville, posting a stat line of eight receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown in his Jaguars debut.

He's since been held in check though, as the 28-year-old had five catches for 72 yards in the last two games. He should be extra motivated for a number of reasons on Sunday, but the Falcons' solid secondary could make life tough for the Jaguars' star pass-catcher.

Calvin Ridley made a name for himself in the NFL with the Falcons. Now he continues to do so for the Jaguars and all eyes will be on him as he faces his former team for the first time.