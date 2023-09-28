The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off back-to-back losses to the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans. They have underperformed so far, and we're concerned that Week 4 will offer more of the same. Their win back in Week 1 showcased the team's potential and provided a glimpse of what they can accomplish this season. However, they have sputtered since then, and their upcoming game against the Atlanta Falcons will be a big test. As the Jaguars prepare to face the Falcons on Monday Night Football, here are four bold predictions for the game that could lead to another defeat for Jacksonville.

Of course, keep in mind that no one expected the Jacksonville Jaguars to make the playoffs last year. Remember that they won only two games during the 2021 season. However, with a new head coach, Doug Pederson, and a talented roster led by young quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars surprised in 2022. This is also why we have high expectations for them in 2023. As they face the Falcons in Week 4, we fear that the Jaguars will continue with their inconsistent play.

Jacksonville Jaguars Lost to the Houston Texans

The Jaguars faced a tough challenge in Week 3 when they went up against the upstart Texans and ultimately succumbed to a 37-17 defeat. This unexpected setback dealt a blow to the Jaguars' early-season optimism.

During the game, the Jaguars' defense grappled with the formidable offensive prowess of the Texans, finding it challenging to contain their opponent's offensive plays. They allowed rookie QB CJ Stroud to throw for 280 yards and finish with a 118.8 passer rating. Meanwhile, on the offensive front, the Jaguars failed to establish a consistent rhythm. This contributed significantly to their disappointing loss.

Despite the initial promise shown in Week 1, Jacksonville's back-to-back losses underscored the need for the Jaguars to regroup and address their weaknesses. Of course, they aim to bounce back in subsequent matchups and strive for a more successful season.

Here are our four bold predictions for the Jacksonville Jaguars as they face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4.

1. Trevor Lawrence Reaches 300 Yards

Trevor Lawrence had ample opportunities to put up impressive numbers in the last game against the Texans. He threw the ball a total of 40 times. However, his performance was somewhat lackluster, completing only 27 of his passes for 279 yards and a solitary touchdown. He also threw an interception for good measure. Lawrence also made three rushing attempts, gaining a mere 12 yards. After three games, Lawrence finds himself as a middling QB in the 2023 NFL season.

In Week 4, the Jaguars will “host” the Falcons at Wembley Stadium in London. Unfortunately, the Falcons have been pretty tough when it comes to limiting opposing QBs. Nevertheless, there's hope that Lawrence and the Jaguars can break out of their slump. We expect to see Lawrence throw for over 300 yards and finish with a 100+ passer rating.

2. Travis Etienne Finds the Endzone

Travis Etienne had a busy outing against the Texans. He carried the ball 19 times for 88 yards, albeit without finding the end zone. He also contributed in the passing game, catching four of his five targets for an additional 50 yards. Etienne's combined efforts have earned him a good standing so far among 2023 RBs.

That said, facing the Falcons presents a challenge for running backs. Remember that Atlanta ranks pretty high in terms of limiting opponents' run games. However, given Etienne's consistent workload in the Jaguars' struggling offense, he should still put up solid numbers in Week 4. We have him going for 80+ yards and one rushing touchdown.

3. Christian Kirk Is Limited

In Week 3, Christian Kirk continued to impress. He hauled in four receptions out of six targets for 54 yards and a touchdown. He was among the better wideouts in Week 3. This week, the Jaguars take on the Falcons, who currently boast among the stingiest air defenses in the entire league. This means that although Kirk's increased involvement in the offense bodes well for his relevance in Week 4, he will likely be limited by the Falcons' pass coverage. We have him receiving no more than 60 yards with zero touchdowns.

4. Jaguars' Struggles Continue, Falling to 1-3

In what marks the first international game of the season, the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to play the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium. Jacksonville's previous experience in London ended in disappointment, as they were upset by the Broncos last year. Heading into this international contest, the Jaguars find themselves in dire straits. Again, they have just suffered back-to-back losses at home, including a surprising defeat to the Texans as heavy favorites.

Looking Ahead

As the Jacksonville Jaguars face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4, there are several bold predictions that could shape the outcome of the game. From Trevor Lawrence bouncing back to the performances of Travis Etienne and Christian Kirk, the Jaguars have the potential to rebound as a team. Still, the Falcons defense has been pretty airtight, and we think that will spell the difference.