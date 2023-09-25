In one of the bigger upsets during Sunday's Week 3 NFL action, the Houston Texans–led by rookie quarterback CJ Stroud–handily defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars. Though the loss was very clearly a team effort, there were two critical drops made by receiver Calvin Ridley that definitely did not help the Jaguars case.

When speaking to the media, Ridley was asked about his confidence and whether it had been shaken after the two key drops. In response, Ridley said: “Do you want me to lack confidence? No, man. … it was just a lack of concentration in that moment” (via Michael DiRocco of ESPN).

Calvin Ridley missed the 2022 season due to a suspension for betting on NFL games. As a result, the Atlanta Falcons traded him away to the Jaguars, where he took on the role of WR1.

Ridley started this season hot, recording 101 on eight receptions and a touchdown as well. Since then, however, Ridley has been quiet. Over the next two games, including the one against the Texans, he combined for just five receptions and no touchdown.

Opponents have undeniably focused their attention on him, leading to a noticeable impact on the Jaguars' offensive performance. Ridley is in dire need of a strong comeback week, and there couldn't be a more favorable matchup than going up against his former Falcons' squad in London next week.

The Jaguars have entered the season with high hopes following last season's strong performance that unfortunately ended with a postseason exit. Ridley is surely a central part of the Jaguars' game plan week in and week out. Hopefully, he believes in what he says to the media and remains confident while prioritizing concentration.