Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley has broken his silence through a statement after the NFL officially ended his suspension on Monday. Ridley said the following, per James Palmer of NFL Network.

“Today’s reinstatement by the NFL brings an end to a challenging chapter of my professional career, one that was self-inflicted and began with an isolated lapse in judgement. I have always owned my mistakes and this is no different. I have great respect for the game and am excited for the opportunity to restart my career in Jacksonville. I look forward to showing my new coaches, teammates, and the entire Jaguars organization exactly who I am and what I represent as a player and person.”

Ridley emphasized that this suspension was “self-inflicted” and that he has “great respect for the game.”

The former Atlanta Falcons wideout was suspended in March of 2022 for betting on NFL games, then was traded to the Jaguars in November in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick and a conditional pick.

After his reinstatement, Ridley is now officially allowed to participate in all team activities, an exciting bit of news for Jaguars fans.

Ridley endured a tough 2021 season with the Falcons, declining to travel with the team for their London game in October of 2021.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Later on in the year, he stepped away from the team indefinitely to work on his mental health.

The Falcons placed Ridley on the non-football injury list in November.

The NFL informed the Falcons of an investigation into Ridley in February of 2022.

In 2020, Ridley was a force for the Falcons, tallying a career-high 90 receptions for 1,374 yards and nine touchdown catches.

The Jaguars are hoping they get that version of Ridley in 2023.