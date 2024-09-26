Things have not gone according to plan so far in the young 2024 NFL season for Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars currently sit with a record of 0-3 after Monday night's demolition at the hands of the Buffalo Bills, and Lawrence hardly resembles the rising star he appeared to be throughout his first couple of seasons in the league.

Two players who know a lot about both elite and subpar quarterback play are DeSean Jackson and LeSean McCoy, both of whom recently took to the 25/10 Show to put Lawrence on blast.

“That quarterback over there is playing terrible, he’s trash,” said Jackson.

“Hot garbage,” added McCoy.

McCoy then expanded on just how far Lawrence has fallen off from expectations coming out of Clemson.

“You get picked # 1 overall,” said McCoy. “Everyone kept saying how good he was. He was supposedly so good he could have left his freshman year and went to the league and now we get to really see him. I ask people what makes him special and nobody can ever give me a concrete answer on what makes him special.”

While McCoy was perhaps a little bit misleading in his insinuation that Trevor Lawrence has been below average since stepping into the league, the point remains that the former number one overall pick is not playing at a level anywhere near where the Jaguars need him to in order to be successful.

A stark downward spiral

Fans would be forgiven for comparing this iteration of the Jaguars to the one that made the AFC Championship Game, and nearly the Super Bowl, in the 2017-18 season. Immediately following that surprise deep playoff run, Jacksonville missed the playoffs the following year and entered another rebuild after having just completed one to get to that point.

Fast forward to 2022, and Jacksonville once again surprised many by not only making the playoffs but also winning a game once they got there vs the Los Angeles Chargers in epic come from behind fashion.

However, the Jaguars missed the playoffs last year after a hot start and are now staring that fate in the face once again currently sitting at 0-3.

While the defense has been among the worst units in the NFL through three weeks, it's also impossible to ignore just how far Lawrence's play has fallen in such a short time.

In any case, the Jaguars will next take the field on Sunday vs the Houston Texans.