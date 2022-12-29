By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson won’t rest any of his starters in Week 17’s matchup with the Houston Texans, and his explanation will have some football fans reminiscing on the Herm Edwards days.

“You play to win every game,” Pederson stressed. “There’s never a meaningless game. Never, ever, ever, ever. The only way I rest players is if they’re hurt and can’t go.”

Pederson’s comments sound very similar to Edwards, who once famously said “You play to win the game!” as head coach of the New York Jets back in 2002.

Although the Jaguars and Texans have little to play for on New Year’s Day, Pederson doesn’t want to mess with a good thing; Jacksonville has been on a tear lately, going 4-1 since its Week 11 bye to pull even with the slumping Tennessee Titans, who have lost five in a row.

They also lost to the Texans earlier this season, which was one of only two wins for the lowly Houston squad.

“It’s an AFC South opponent, and they beat us in Week 5,” Doug Pederson said. “So we’ve got to have a great week of preparation. We understand that. We still got some unfinished business.”

The Jaguars crucial regular season finale against the Titans looms on Jan. 8, a contest that will determine the winner of the AFC South.

It won’t be the same story for the Titans’ in their Week 17 clash with the Dallas Cowboys, as Derrick Henry has been officially listed as doubtful, and isn’t expected to play. The same goes for key defenders Jeffery Simmons and Bud Dupree.

Despite the differing strategies in Week 17, the Jaguars and Titans will both be full systems go in a Week 18 showdown that will either end with the Titans as AFC South champs for the third consecutive year, or see the Jaguars recapture the division for the first time since 2017.