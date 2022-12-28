By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

It’s not looking good out there for the Tennessee Titans ahead of their Week 17 showdown against the Dallas Cowboys at home this coming Thursday. Already riding a five-game losing skid that saw them fall out of first place in the AFC South division, the Titans had several key players missing practice on Tuesday, with many of those players also skipping practice on Monday.

Positive progress on the #Titans injury report … pic.twitter.com/ITt7hmTs8T — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) December 27, 2022

If anything, at least their best player has logged a limited practice session Tuesday after being one of the players who were out Monday. That’s running back Derrick Henry, whose legs carry most of the pressure for the Titans to win versus the Cowboys. The Titans are not expected to have quarterback Ryan Tannehill on the field for at least the rest of the regular season after he recently went under the knife to repair an ankle injury.

With several banged-up Titans players seemingly in trouble of missing a crucial matchup against the Cowboys, the chances of the Jacksonville Jaguars to lock up the division title appear to be growing. If the Titans lose to the Cowboys and the Jaguars score a win against the lowly Houston Texans this coming Sunday, Lawrence and the Jags can book their reservations for the NFL playoffs, as they own the tie-breaker advantage over Tennessee. The Jaguars beat Tennessee, 36-22, on the road back in Week 14, which sparked a three-game win streak for Jacksonville.

Depending on the results of their games in Week 17, the Titans-Jaguars meeting in Week 18 could very well determine which team will ultimately win the AFC South.