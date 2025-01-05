The Jacksonville Jaguars lost 26-23 to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18. Both AFC South teams missed the playoffs and played out the string on Sunday. Afterward, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson was asked about his future with the team and if he could be fired. Demetrius Harvey from the Florida Times-Union posted his response on social media.

“I'll find out this week, it's hard to speculate right now. Emotions are running high. I hope that I'm still here, honestly. I feel like we've had the makings of being a good football team. Our guys are our main guys. One, we need to get healthy, and two, we need to continue to work hard. I'm optimistic and hopeful that happens,” Pederson said.

Pederson joined the Jaguars before the 2022 season and immediately won the AFC South. After going down 27-7 in the Wild Card round to the Los Angeles Chargers, they came back to win the playoff game. While they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round, it was a promising start.

It got even better for the Jaguars, with an 8-3 start to last season. But they went 1-7 down the stretch to miss the playoffs after Trevor Lawrence got hurt. Combine that with another Lawrence injury and a 4-win season and Pederson's job is in jeopardy.

Best fits for the Jaguars at head coach

Rumors have been swirling around Doug Pederson's job security since the team went to London in October. Even as the losses piled up, they kept the Super Bowl champion around to finish off the season. But now it is time to move on, as he has not gotten the most out of Lawrence when he has been on the field.

The Jaguars have a lot of holes on their roster that make it a difficult job for a new coach to take. Someone like Ben Johnson, who passed up the Commanders' job last year to stay with the Lions, may not be a fit. But they do need an offensive coach to help Lawrence develop.

Liam Coen has been the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator this season and they have been fantastic. While it is his first year as a play-caller, it has been good enough to give him a shot with Lawrence. Plus, the emergence of Brian Thomas Jr gives the quarterback a star wideout to target in the red zone.

The Bills's offensive coordinator Joe Brady could get a job, as could Brian Daboll if he is fired by the Giants.