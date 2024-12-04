Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence exited Sunday's game against the Houston Texans with a frightening injury. Jacksonville was ultimately defeated in the game, losing by a final score of 23-20. On Wednesday, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson revealed the latest Lawrence injury update, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“#Jaguars coach Doug Pederson tells reporters that QB Trevor Lawrence is in the NFL's concussion protocol and won't practice today,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Lawrence endured the injury following a dirty hit from Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. The play sparked outrage among fans and led to a fight on the field. Lawrence was ultimately carted off the field following the hit, and Al-Shaair was ejected from the game. Al-Shaair recently received a three-game suspension as well.

The Jaguars now hold a 2-10 record this season. They are in last place in the AFC South. It has been a disappointing campaign for the Jaguars to say the least.

Lawrence, 25, has dealt with injury trouble in the '24 campaign. Overall, he has appeared in 10 games. Lawrence has recorded 2,045 yards and 11 touchdowns during that span. It has been a down year for Lawrence, but he has been limited by injuries. The Jaguars still surely envision him as their QB of the future.

With that being said, it is clear that Jacksonville needs to turn things around. They have been competitive in recent seasons, but 2024 has been a forgettable campaign up to this point.

Jacksonville will attempt to jump back into the win column against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. They would love to finish the season strong. However, Trevor Lawrence's injury status will play a big role in determining how the remainder of the team's season goes.

The Jaguars will continue to monitor and provide injury updates on Trevor Lawrence as they are made available.