The Jacksonville Jaguars had perhaps the most disappointing season in the NFL last year as they failed to make the playoffs one year removed from an incredible season. Trevor Lawrence appeared to take a step back at the quarterback position, and now his former Super Bowl winning coach is publicly commenting on his performance.
Lawrence needs help and the Jaguars can secure it by selecting four sneaky good players in the 2024 NFL Draft. Lawrence and Pederson's Jaguars were ranked surprisingly low on the list of teams with the best odds to win their first ever Super Bowl.
With the offseason preparing to shift into high gear, Pederson spoke candidly about his QB's play in 2023.
Pederson's Vote of Confidence
Pederson needed just six words to calm worries of the Jaguars' fanbase as he gave Lawrence, the former Clemson Tigers star, a strong vote of confidence.
“We do have the right quarterback,” Pederson said.
Lawrence threw for 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions last season. Those particular stat categories were a far cry from his 25 touchdown, 8 interception performance of the previous season.
Jaguars Set to Draft 17th
The Jaguars are set to pick 17th in the 2024 NFL Draft and have been linked to cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. in the first round and receiver Roman Wilson in the second round.
Lawrence had a solid if unspectacular supporting cast last season with new addition Calvin Ridley recording over 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns on the season.
Travis Etienne had over 1,000 yards for the second time in his career but averaged under four yards per carry.
Improving the running game could be the key to unlocking Lawrence's full potential in 2024.