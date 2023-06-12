The Jacksonville Jaguars surprised the masses last season after clinching a surprise winning record and claiming their first playoff win since 2017. Now, as we inch closer to the 2023 campaign, expectations for the franchise have begun to rise, especially considering they now have one of the league's premier targets in Calvin Ridley to help support franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Ridley, who was acquired via trade back in November of 2022, was suspended for the entirety of last season for betting on NFL games during the previous year, including ones involving his former team, the Atlanta Falcons.

Though such a situation has cast a black cloud over the 28-year-old's reputation, head coach Doug Peterson has been appreciative of Calvin Ridley's openness when discussing these poor decisions from the past, as he recently noted that he “respects” his willingness to share his experiences with his teammates.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“One of the things I really find, and the respect I have for Calvin, is just the communication he’s had with us, and us with him. I make that a point, to be open and honest with all the players, especially a veteran player of his caliber. He’s excited to be here, he wanted to be here, he’s not going anywhere. He now lives in Jacksonville, Florida, so it’s good to see him here as well,” Doug Pederson said.

Prior to his suspension, Calvin Ridley had proven himself as being one of the best receivers in the NFL. The sixth-year veteran finds himself sporting an impressive career stat line of 3,342 receiving yards and 28 touchdowns, with his best season coming during his 2020 All-Pro run where he accumulated 1,374 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.