By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Trevor Lawrence struggled during his rookie season in 2021. The Jacksonville Jaguars played a mediocre brand of football to kickoff the 2022 season as well. However, they are now in the midst of a 4-game winning streak and can clinch the AFC South with a victory on Saturday night vs. the Tennessee Titans. Lawrence revealed his turning point in a recent interview with ESPN’s Jeff Darlington.

“In order to play this game at a high level, you have to be really, really confident,” Lawrence told Darlington. “I think I lacked that the last, you know, year or so… prior to this run we’ve gone on.”

Trevor Lawrence mentioned that he spoke with players and coaches which helped to spark his confidence.

“I have to go just play free,” Lawrence said. “And that was the point where I just was like, ‘man, I gotta be better for this team, for the guys around me. In order for us to get where we want to go, I really have to start playing better.'”

The Jaguars’ turnaround has them in position to win the AFC South with a victory over Tennessee on Saturday. Trevor Lawrence’s rebound has Jacksonville fans feeling confident heading into this crucial matchup. On the season, Lawrence has thrown for over 3,900 yards to go along with 24 passing touchdowns. His re-found confidence has helped him to emerge as the star the NFL world believe he would turn into during his days at Clemson.

The Jaguars-Titans clash projects to be a thrilling affair. Lawrence will aim to lead Jacksonville to a huge win on Saturday night.