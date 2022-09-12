The Jacksonville Jaguars had the lead in the fourth quarter during their Week 1 match-up against the Washington Commanders. However, they came up just short on the road.

The Jaguars took a 22-14 lead on a James Robinson rushing touchdown with 11:45 left in the game. However, the Commanders scored two touchdowns with less than 10 minutes left to seal the 28-22 victory.

The Jaguars are betting on second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence to help the team turn their fortunes around. And he wasn’t terrible in the loss, throwing for 275 yards with a touchdown and interception. And yet, it obviously wasn’t enough.

The Clemson product had his share of mistakes in the game, as well. He threw an interception on the Jaguars’ final drive with just under a minute remaining. Earlier in the game, he missed running back Travis Etienne wide open in the end zone.

Despite the mixed performance and the loss, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson remained optimistic about his young signal caller.

“I just tell him we’re going to keep shooting, we’re going to keep plugging, and we’re gonna learn from this,” Pederson told reporters of his message to Lawrence. “He’s going to be better for it and I’m excited for him and his future. He’s a bright kid and I just told him ‘We’re going to make these corrections and move on.’”

The Jaguars and Lawrence have a chance to redeem themselves next week. They will take on the Indianapolis Colts, who tied the Houston Texans on Sunday. Lawrence and the Jaguars should be able to turn things around next week if they can clean up a few mistakes.