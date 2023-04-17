It’s that time of the year again. NFL voluntary offseason workouts begin Monday, kick-starting a long build-up to the 2023-24 regular season. But with that comes plenty of power struggles, though, including one between the Jacksonville Jaguars and their tight end Evan Engram.

The 2020 Pro Bowler will not be partaking in the offseason programs after deciding not to sign his franchise tender, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, via Jags reporter Demetrius Harvey. Lamar Jackson, Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs are all taking the same action, as they continue to seek big, long-term contracts.

Just like his fellow athletes, Engram’s decision comes as no shock to fans. The six-year veteran had a productive season, especially for what is generally considered to be a thin position in the NFL. He totaled 73 receptions for 766 yards (both career-highs) with four touchdowns in his first year in Jacksonville.

Most importantly, Engram was instrumental in the Jaguars’ improbable comeback versus the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild card round of the AFC Playoffs, recording a touchdown and 93 receiving yards. The goal of the franchise is to obviously make quarterback Trevor Lawrence as comfortable as possible. That includes retaining one of his most trusted targets. But Engram is looking to cash in.

The Jaguars placed the franchise tag on the 28-year-old ahead of the March 7 deadline. The two sides have not been able to come to terms on an extension, which resulted in this expected outcome. The excitement level surrounding Jacksonville’s TIAA Bank Field is as high as it has been in a long time after last season’s success.

Fans will not want any of that overshadowed by dragged-out talks or lingering tension. Hopefully, the business side of things can be swiftly resolved so that the focus remains on one of football’s most intriguing teams.