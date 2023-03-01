Evan Engram has completely transformed himself since joining the Jacksonville Jaguars. Both Engram and the Jaguars aren’t looking for the tight end’s career renaissance to end anytime soon in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars don’t plan to let Evan Engram hit free agency, via Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network. Both sides are interested in a long-term contract extension. While extension talks have begun, the Jaguars are open to franchise tagging Engram. The tag would pay Engram $11.345.

Jacksonville has big plans for Engram this upcoming season. After meshing so well with quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars are now trying to lock up Engram to ensure he remains a part of the offensive core.

Evan Engram started all 17 games for the Jaguars this past season. He caught 73 passes for 766 yards and four touchdowns. His receptions and receiving yardage were both career-highs and ranked third on the team.

The Jaguars’ offense as a whole took a major step forward in 2022. Jacksonville ranked 10th in total offense, averaging 357.4 yards per game. In 2021, the Jags ranked 27th overall, averaging 305.4 yards per game.

Of course, much of their success is due to the progression of Lawrence. He went from 3,641 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions as a rookie to 4,113 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions as a sophomore. Still, Engram has become a crucial piece to Lawrence’s success. He gives the Jags another solid weapon up the seam and allows Jacksonville to spread the field.

Engram’s first season in Jacksonville was a smashing success. Jacksonville and Engram are looking to run it back in 2023.