NFL analyst Bucky Brooks believes the Jacksonville Jaguars are positioned to win the AFC South division. He points to their starting quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, and the Jaguars' offense as the big reasons for his prediction ahead of the upcoming 2024 campaign.

“I think they are sitting pretty. I think they're well-positioned to reemerge as the team to beat in the AFC South, and I say that knowing that the AFC South is so much better,” Brooks said. “Not only with the quarterback play, the young quarterbacks that are coming over, but the way the teams have been constructed with the Texans and the Colts, and even the Titans rebuilding a roster that is very competitive. But for the Jaguars, it's all the pieces coming together. It's the offense being able to really help elevate Trevor Lawrence to be a top-five quarterback.”

Brooks believes Lawrence's diverse group of receivers will help him take his game to the next level.

“The pieces of the puzzle really fit on the perimeter, and because of that, Trevor Lawrence should have a fantastic year,” Brooks added. “Throwing to the likes of Christian Kirk, Evan Engram, Gabe Daivs, and BTJ. I think you'll see the fireworks that we expected last year happen this year in Jacksonville.”

While one former NFL player believes Lawrence is an elite quarterback, another says he's on the verge of reaching that plateau.

Jaguars OC says Trevor Lawrence is showing growth at quarterback

Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor has seen Lawrence make tremendous strides as the team's starting quarterback. He's witnessing Lawrence adapt to the Jaguars' offense and flourish in the pocket, which could lead to some big improvements after a rough 2023 campaign. “Trevor just continues to grow every single year within the offense, just within playing quarterback, leading this team, being the face of the franchise,” Taylor said, per NFL.com. “Just to see him grow and step into what I think he would feel is naturally ahead for him has been really cool to see.

“I think he's just going to continue to get better every single day.” Taylor looks forward to building on Lawrence's 2023 season.

“I think the first half of the season, he was playing as good as anybody,” Taylor said. “I don't know if he was getting credit for that outside the building. I have no clue. But we were very happy with how he was playing, how he was running the offense, managing games, winning games for us.”

Trevor Lawrence is also impressed with his receivers. But will 2024 be Jacksonville's year?

The Jaguars will face the Miami Dolphins in their regular-season opener on September 8th.