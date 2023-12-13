With the NFL playoffs approaching, the AFC playoff picture isn't quite as clear for the Jaguars and Chiefs after Week 14.

With exactly four weeks left in the regular season, concluding NFL Week 14, the AFC playoff picture may have become even murkier with some teams suffering key losses.

The Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Miami Dolphins all had opportunities to make statement wins, propelling themselves forward in the conference race, yet all suffered losses in Week 14.

What was considered the toughest conference in the league is now looking significantly weaker as the NFL playoffs approach. Let's look at what the current playoff picture looks like after Week 14's games and what lies ahead for each of these teams.

1st seed: Baltimore Ravens (10-3)

The Ravens are one of three teams in the NFL with 10 wins and the only team in the AFC. With their thrilling walk-off win against the Los Angeles Rams, and the Dolphins' upset on Monday Night Football, the Ravens are now the top seed in the AFC. But the road ahead for the conference's best is treacherous, where they'll have to face four teams in playoff contention, three of those in the AFC.

They'll have a Sunday Night Football game at Jacksonville next weekend followed by another road game against the San Francisco 49ers. Then, it will be ending the season with two home games, one against the Dolphins and then against AFC North rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers.

2nd seed: Miami Dolphins (9-4)

The Dolphins suffered the biggest upset of the season when they let a four-win Tennessee Titans team come back and beat them on Monday Night Football. A win would have kept the Dolphins with the top seed and a first-round bye in the playoffs. The second seed still isn't a bad spot by any means, though. The problem is that Miami has only beaten one team with a winning record this season, which was against the Denver Broncos, who just got back to a winning record after falling to .500 last weekend.

Minus the New York Jets this weekend, their AFC East foe, they'll face three teams currently with winning records. They'll host a red-hot Dallas Cowboys team at home, then on the road against the Ravens and back home against the Buffalo Bills. Needless to say, the one and two seeds are going to be an interesting watch in the AFC, and it could change from week to week.

3rd seed: Kansas City Chiefs (8-5)

The Chiefs lost only three games last year, but on Sunday against the Bills, they lost their fifth game of the season, making it their second consecutive and fourth in their last six games. The last time the Chiefs lost five games was just back in 2021, but it didn't occur until Week 17 and it was their last loss of the season. This year's team could easily lose one or more games with four remaining.

Unlike the top two seeds currently, the Chiefs only face one team with a winning record and in playoff contention at the moment. But even then, with the way this team is struggling right now, wins don't feel as certain as they once did in Kansas City.

They'll go on the road to face a defensively stout New England Patriots, then back home for two weeks against the Las Vegas Raiders and then a Cincinnati Bengals team looking just on the outside of the playoffs right now in the 10-seed. Finally, it will be the Los Angeles Chargers away and without Justin Herbert. The schedule is favorable, but again, not certain where this team will finalize in the AFC playoff picture.

4th seed: Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5)

A very beaten and bruised Jaguars team suffered their second straight loss on Sunday, which caused a bit of disturbance to the AFC playoff picture. Trevor Lawrence, even after suffering an ankle sprain against the Bengals the week prior, still somehow made the start, yet wasn't all that impressive.

A win with the Chiefs' loss could have catapulted the Jaguars above Kansas City, but it was not meant to be for now. Luckily for the Jaguars, if they can heal up, their next three out of four remaining games are favorable. It's the one against the Ravens this weekend at home that's a problem.

5th seed: Cleveland Browns (8-5)

It was the Browns who gave the Jaguars their second straight loss in as many weeks. They're hanging onto the fifth seed currently. They now have a 38-year-old Joe Flacco behind center, who looks to be turning back the clock somehow.

We've all seen how clutch Flacco can be once it turns to the NFL playoffs. This team has beaten some really good teams this season, so they shouldn't be counted out of anything. Their remaining schedule has them hosting the Bears and Jets, and on the road against the Texans and Bengals.

6th seed: Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6)

The Steelers are still hanging on to playoff hopes with the sixth seed currently. It's their division that does them no favors right now, with all four of the teams still technically in playoff contention.

They've lost quarterback Kenny Pickett until maybe the last week of the season, which will be important since that could be the deciding game if Pittsburgh makes the playoffs or not, when they go to Baltimore. But this upcoming weekend will be their first challenge in the final stretch when they go to Indianapolis to face the Colts, followed by the Bengals, then on the road at Seattle to take on the Seahawks.

7th seed: Indianapolis Colts (7-6)

When Anthony Richardson went down after just a few games this season, no one figured the Colts would be in the mix for a playoff spot. Then again, most likely didn't believe they would be in the playoffs with Richardson either. New head coach Shane Steichen has turned this team around, even since having to rely on Gardner Minshew to take over at starting quarterback.

Being the seventh seed, the Colts are going to have to play their best football if they want to hang on to it. They have four teams behind them with the same 7-6 record, including division rival the Texans right on their heels, who they snatched the seventh seed from after Week 14, even with a loss. Their Week 18 matchup could determine who gets the final seed in the AFC.

8th seed: Houston Texans (7-6)

The first team on the bubble in the AFC playoff picture is the Texans, who may be without talented rookie quarterback CJ Stroud for an undetermined amount of time after he had to leave last week's game due to suffering a concussion.

9th seed: Denver Broncos (7-6)

This certainly isn't the Broncos team of last season, nor is Russell Wilson of last season. Denver has won six out of their last seven games. Minus a game at Detroit this weekend, the schedule is in their favor to possibly win out. This is the most dangerous team on the bubble right now.

10th seed: Cincinnati Bengals (7-6)

The Bengals are hanging on for dear life, although have kept alive thanks to the solid play of Jake Browning who has had to fill in for Joe Burrow. It's still difficult to imagine this team making a push to take the seventh seed given they have road games against the Steelers, Chiefs, and then end the season at home with the Browns before they meet the Vikings this weekend.

11th seed: Buffalo Bills (7-6)

Is it too late for the Bills to make a late push to make this year's NFL playoffs? They could definitely cause some problems in the AFC playoff picture, with their upset over the Chiefs in Week 14 keeping their hopes alive. It's probably a long shot, but the Bills have a chance. It's just that now they have to host the Cowboys this weekend.