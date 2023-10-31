The Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly agreed to a trade before the deadline on Tuesday. Jacksonville is reportedly acquiring guard Ezra Cleveland from Minnesota, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The Vikings will reportedly receive a sixth-round pick in return, per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

The deal continues a busy day for the Vikings, who already acquired QB Josh Dobbs from the Arizona Cardinals. With Kirk Cousins injured, Minnesota is trying to find a way to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Vikings are certainly hopeful that Dobbs can lead the offense moving forward.

In this specific trade though, it is the Jaguars acquiring a key player. Cleveland was a second-round draft pick in 2020 and has established a reputation as a respectable guard in the NFL.

The 25-year-old has spent his entire career in Minnesota. He's been durable as well, playing in 17 games in both of the past two seasons.

Jacksonville, a team with lofty playoff aspirations, are doing everything they can to set themselves up for postseason success.

Jaguars' lofty aspirations

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars currently hold a 6-2 record. They reached the playoffs last year and want to make a deeper run during the 2023-24 campaign.

Adding players like Ezra Cleveland will help matters down the road. Sure, Cleveland's name won't have fans overly excited. That said, this is the kind of move that provides key depth and helps teams win important games.

Reaching the Super Bowl is going to prove to be a major challenge, but the Jaguars are giving themselves a realistic chance to upset the odds. This is going to be a fascinating team to follow moving forward.