As NFL teams inch closer to training camp, the free agent market has almost dried up. Almost. There are still a few big-name potential impact veterans on the market who teams can sign to improve their team. One of those players is cornerback and 2019 Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore, who the odds say is most likely to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a free agent if he doesn’t return to the Dallas Cowboys.

Gilmore will turn 33 in Week 3 of the upcoming NFL season, but he can still contribute to a winning defense. Last season, the five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro started all 17 games for the Cowboys, racking up 68 tackles, 13 passes defended, and two interceptions.

There is a chance Gilmore returns to Dallas, but if not, Bet Online gives the Jaguars the best odds to bring in the star CB. The Jags are +400 to get Gilmore’s services while the Chicago Bears are +600, the New York Giants are +700, the Baltimore Ravens are +800, and the Houston Texans are +900. Every other team is +1000 or more.

Gilmore starred at South Carolina before the Buffalo Bills drafted him No. 10 overall in the 2012 NFL Draft. He played five seasons in Western New York, making his first Pro Bowl in his final campaign there, before signing with the rival New England Patriots.

A relatively down season followed, but from 2018-21 he made four Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams. In 2019 Gilmore led the league with six interceptions and won DPOY over Chandler Jones and T.J. Watt.

If the Jaguars do sign Gilmore, he could be the missing piece that this team needs to take the next step.

How Stephon Gilmore would help the Jaguars defense

The Jaguars defense ranked 17th in points and 22nd in yards allowed last season. In order to go from a playoff contender to a true championship contender, those numbers have to improve dramatically.

Jacksonville sports a good front seven with Pro Bowler Josh Allen, 2022 No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker, and solid veterans like Foyesade Oluokun, Arik Armstead, and Devin Lloyd.

The defensive backfield is a little different situation. The current Jaguars starting cornerbacks include Ronald Darby, Tyson Campbell, and Darnell Savage with Montaric Brown and rookies De'Antre Prince and Jarrian Jones behind them.

Andre Cisco and Antonio Johnson make up the starting safety group.

Bringing in a seasoned veteran like Gilmore would be huge to help bring leadership and, of course, additional talent to the secondary. And having a back four that could match the front seven in terms of production would (hypothetically) push the D to another level and possibly even get them into at least the top half of the league, statistically.

That would bring the defense closer to Trevor Lawrence and the offense, which finished 14th and 13th in points and yards, respectively, last season.

The team spent a lot of money this offseason improving that offense. They signed wide receiver Gabe Davis and center Mitch Morse from the Buffalo Bills along with guard Brandon Scherff from the Washington Commanders and drafter WR Brian Thomas Jr. in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Signing Stephon Gilmore would give a similar boost to the defense and help the Jaguars compete in the suddenly super-tough AFC South against the also-improved Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts.