Jaguars kicker cut immediately after embarrassing attempt nails ex-Cowboys coach

Making the NFL is difficult, no matter which team you’re trying to make. One rookie kicker found that out the hard way, and it was rather embarrassing.

The Jaguars cut former Iowa State kicker Andrew Mevis on Friday after he missed three field goal attempts. However, one of those attempts hit a bystander.

The bystander wasn’t just anyone, either. It was former Dallas Cowboys head coach Dave Campo. Campo, who now works in local radio, was hit in the shoulder with a kick Mevis pulled wide.

In a corresponding move, the Jaguars signed veteran kicker Elliott Fry. He will compete with former Detroit Lions kicker Ryan Santoso for the starting role.

Mevis went undrafted in 2022. He was 20/23 on field goal attempts with the Cyclones last season and made all of his extra-point attempts.

Fry has had stints with eight different NFL organizations. However, the 27-year-old has only played in three games the last two seasons. He was 14/14 in field goal attempts with the Orlando Apollos in the Alliance of American Football.

The Cowboys appointed Campo as head coach in 2000 after Chan Gailey was let go. Campo didn’t find a ton of success in Dallas, however, as the team went 5-11 in each of his three seasons in the Lonestar State.

The Jaguars are no strangers to controversy surrounding kickers. Last season, they cut veteran kicker Josh Lambo in October. In December, Lambo told the Tampa Bay Times he was kicked by now former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer. The 31-year-old sued Meyer after the team dismissed the coach a day after the allegation became public.