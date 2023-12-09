The Jacksonville Jaguars made a roster move at quarterback Saturday morning with hopes of injured star Trevor Lawrence playing dwindling.

Despite a Friday report stating confidence was increasing that injured Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence would be okay to play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, a roster move Saturday seems to indicate confidence has diminished.

Jaguars practice squad quarterback Nathan Rourke has been signed to the team's active roster, according to a social media post by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Lawrence was injured when Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little stepped on his right ankle during a Monday Night Football loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Lawrence awkwardly twisted the ankle before falling backward with his right leg pinned underneath his body.

Lawrence was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday.

“He's feeling good,” Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Thursday. “He moved around a little bit [Thursday], see how he does today. Kind of base it on the medical staff, how Trevor feels. I think it does send a message to the rest of your team in a good way. And I'm still optimistic, obviously, for this weekend, but again, the fact that he's willing and able to put himself out there for his teammates and his team speaks volumes.”

The Jaguars and Browns are locked in the fourth and fifth seeds of the AFC playoff race, respectively.

The Jaguars selected Rourke 15th in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Ohio. He has yet to take his first NFL snap. In two seasons with the British Columbia Lions of the Canadian Football League (CFL), Rourke has thrown for 300 completions on 395 attempts (76%) for 4,035 yards, in addition to 28 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions. He also has 415 rushing yards in 22 CFL games, including 12 touchdowns.