Travis Hunter just tied the knot with his fiancée Leanna Lenee over the weekend, and it was a special moment for the Jacksonville Jaguars first-round draft pick. As a wedding gift, he also bought her a $200k car, and there's no doubt that she'll be enjoying that ride for years to come.

Before all of this, Hunter's relationship with Lenee was criticized after things about their past were put into the spotlight. Hunter made sure to come out and protect Lenee, and he walked away from social media for some time.

After getting married, people are still worried about Hunter, and former NFL player Channing Crowder was the latest to share his thoughts about their relationship. There had been talks that Hunter didn't do a prenup with Lenee, and Crowder thinks that may be a bad idea.

“Information I’ve gained and the pictures I’ve seen, and I respect Travis all too much, when you say that you’re about to say something mean about somebody. I heard there was no prenup, I don’t like that, this man’s about to be an MVP type candidate,” Crowder said on the Pivot Podcast. “I think he’ll be an All-Pro Corner, I think he’ll be a very good Receiver. We’ve heard the stories of the past, how when they were getting together how she called the man ugly. I don’t like all that. I don’t like it, I don’t like those stories. I don’t like those things coming out about a young man I respect.”

Should people be worried about Travis Hunter?

Of course, Hunter will live the life that he wants, and if he thinks something is the right decision, he'll make it on his own. It's obvious that some people are still skeptical about their relationship and want to look out for him, but at the end of the day, it's his life.

Hunter seems happy, and that's all that should matter in the end. At this point, people should be more worried about how he'll develop on the field, rather than what he does off the field. Hunter will be one of the most talked-about rookies because of his ability to play both sides of the ball, and it will be interesting to see how the Jaguars decide to use him.