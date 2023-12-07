There's been concern regarding the Jaguars QB, Trevor Lawrence after he fell to injury, but it sounds like he could return against the Browns.

The Jacksonville Jaguars failed to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in their previous game. However, all eyes have been on Trevor Lawrence after he sustained an ankle injury. It was feared he may miss some time, but Jacksonville is feeling confident after his latest update.

Lawrence was seen participating at practice on Thursday, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. The Jaguars' quarterback was limited, however, this is a great sign that he could return sooner, rather than later.

“Trevor Lawrence returned to Jaguars practice today throwing and participating in limiting capacity. I discussed on [the] NFL network, The Insiders, today why Lawrence has a real chance to play Sunday vs. Browns despite suffering [a] scary ankle injury on MNF.”

Ideally, the ankle injury isn't all that serious and Trevor Lawrence can play on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. However, nothing is set in stone just yet. At the very least, the coaching staff likes what they're seeing from the star quarterback. But he'll continue to be monitored throughout the remainder of the week.

Why Trevor Lawrence’s toughness & knack for avoiding serious injuries gives him a chance to push to play Sunday vs. Browns. Jaguars coaches will have to weigh the balance between ‘can he play’ vs. ‘is this best for us long-term if he plays?’ More from @nflnetwork The Insiders: pic.twitter.com/fqjfQ56NOX — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 7, 2023

The Jaguars hold the No. 1 spot in the AFC South right now with an 8-4 record. Not having Lawrence in the lineup against the Browns could be detrimental to their current standing. Even so, it's been a bit of a rocky season for Trevor Lawrence. He's looked amazing some weeks, then a bit average in others.

Through 12 games, Lawrence has totaled 3,004 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He's also throwing a career best 67.9% completion percentage. With that said, the best case scenario for the Jaguars is that Trevor Lawrence returns from injury. But if they need to, Jacksonville will play it safe if he's not ready.

Keep an eye out for more updates, as the Jaguars will have more information on him leading up to the game.