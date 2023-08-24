The Jacksonville Jaguars took a big step last season and made the playoffs, and offensive coordinator Press Taylor made some encouraging comments regarding Trevor Lawrence and where the team's offense stands as the regular season approaches.

“It's certainly seems like [Lawrence] has picked up where he left off at the end of the season and carried that through the entire offseason, not necessarily [just] training camp,” Press Taylor said, via Adam Stites of JagsWire. “It feels like we're light years ahead as an offense than we were at this time last year.”

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Trevor Lawrence having continuity in a system he had success in during the 2022 season is big, along with the addition of Calvin Ridley. Lawrence spoke about what the Jaguars have in store for 2023.

“I think we have a really clear vision of what we want and what our objectives are,” Lawrence said, via Stites. “I think we have a better idea, too, of what we're good at and offensively what we want to try to do. We're in a good spot there, and just the rapport with the guys offensively. Whether it's receivers, tight ends, o-line, running backs, all those guys. We're just a close group and I think what that, that gives everybody confidence. You can count on the guy next to you and the guys have played well, performed really well.”

Many fans expect Lawrence and the Jaguars to get even better this season as a result of continuity with the system and the addition of Calvin Ridley. It will be interesting to see if they live up to expectations.