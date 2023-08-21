The Jacksonville Jaguars are gearing up for the 2023 NFL season, and fans are eagerly anticipating the start of the regular season. However, before Week 1, the team must make some tough decisions and cut down their roster. In this article, we will take a look at four possible surprise preseason roster cuts to watch out for.

Jacksonville Jaguars' Performance in the 2022-2023 NFL Season

The Jaguars showed a ton of promise in the 2022-2023 NFL season. They reached a 9-8 record and made it to the Divisional Round. Despite this, concerns arise due to preseason struggles, casting doubt on their upcoming regular season performance. Their 2023 schedule includes multiple prime-time games. As such, the Jaguars aim to capitalize on these opportunities. Some experts foresee a division-winning season with strong playoff potential. Of course, this is contingent on the team's ability to meet these high expectations. To build upon their previous year, the Jaguars are concentrating on bolstering their defense. This was exemplified by the addition of free agents Michael Dogbe and Henry Mondeaux during the offseason.

Here we will look at the four Jaguars players who could be preseason roster cuts to watch out for before Week 1.

1. Luke Farrell

Let's start with Luke Farrell. He's a tight end who joined the Jaguars as a fifth-round draft pick in 2021. Even though he played in all 17 games last season, he mostly helped out on special teams. He only caught the ball four times, gaining 40 yards in total.

The Jaguars might decide to let go of the 25-year-old Farrell to create space for a different tight end who could add more offense to the team. One candidate is Gerrit Prince, who was part of the practice squad in 2022. Prince is a skilled player with good athletic ability. His playing style also suits the offensive strategy of the coach, Doug Pederson.

Recall that the starting tight end position is taken by Engram. There's also a promising rookie named Brenton Strange. These mean that star quarterback Trevor Lawrence could have two strong options to pass to. Prince could potentially become a third valuable player in that position. This means it makes sense for Jacksonville to possibly let go of Farrell. If the Jaguars choose to replace Farrell with Prince, they could also save around $940,000 in their spending budget.

Run games are going places if your Y-TE blocks like this. Those are the rules. cc: Luke Farrell – Jags pic.twitter.com/19KoSatNU4 — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) August 14, 2023

2. Shaq Quarterman

Next up is Shaquille Quarterman. He's a player who mostly stood out on special teams. It shows how competitive the Jaguars' roster is right now that Quarterman is on the list of potential cuts. He is a low-cost contributor to the team's kicking plays. This could be a painful cut, but it might have to be made.

3. Kevin Austin Jr

Now let's move on to Kevin Austin Jr. He's putting in a strong effort to secure one of the last spots on the team. However, it might be tough for him to take a spot from Zay Jones. In addition, the Jaguars probably won't want to risk losing Parker Washington by letting him go through waivers. Because of these factors, Austin might be the odd man out.

4. Blake Hance

Lastly, let's talk about left guard Blake Hance. Deciding which backup players will make it to the main roster is quite a challenge. Take note that Tyler Shatley has been a versatile reserve for the team for quite some time. Meanwhile, Cole Van Lanen was acquired through a trade last year and is improving continuously. And then there's Josh Wells, who is a dependable veteran with experience as a starter.

Due to these, Blake Hance is in a bit of a precarious situation. He is objectively right on the edge of making it to the roster. At the moment, however, it seems like he might not get in.

In summary, these are the four players from the Jacksonville Jaguars who might not make it to the main team roster before the start of the preseason. Luke Farrell, Shaq Quarterman, Kevin Austin Jr, and Blake Hance are all facing various challenges in securing their positions on the team. The competition is fierce, and the coaching staff will have some tough decisions to make as they finalize the roster for the upcoming season.

Team Outlook

Despite their uneven performance during the preseason, there is still hope for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the upcoming season. The team has made some key additions during the offseason, including the signing of Calvin Ridley. If the team can improve their performance and build on their success from last season, they could be a force to be reckoned with again in the AFC.

Still looking ahead, the Jaguars face some tough decisions as they prepare for the upcoming season. The disappointing performances of Quarterman, Farrell, Austin Jr, and Hance during the preseason have raised concerns about the team's depth. However, there is still hope for the team. They could still contend in the AFC. As the team prepares for the regular season, fans will eagerly watch to see who makes the final roster.