Will Christian Kirk play in Week 18 vs. the Titans?

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a must-win Week 18 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. They did get some good news, though, as the latest Christian Kirk injury update is that the team has opened the wide receiver’s practice window, paving the way for him to possibly play in Week 18 and the playoffs, should Jacksonville make it.

“The #Jaguars have opened WR Christian Kirk's 21-day practice window to return from IR,” NFL Network insider Tom Peliserro reported on Wednesday.

Opening the practice window doesn’t necessarily mean a player will be back soon, though. Once a team makes this move, they have 21 days to elevate the player back to the 53-man roster or return him to IR, ending his season.

Christian Kirk suffered a core muscle injury in Week 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals and hasn’t played since having surgery shortly after. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson hasn’t given a definitive update on the WR’s return, but he also hasn’t fully ruled him out for Week 18.

Getting Kirk back for the final game would be huge, as backup quarterback CJ Beathard or Trevor Lawrence — who could return after missing Week 17 with a shoulder injury — will need all the help he can get.

Jaguars playoff scenarios

The Jaguars need a win in Week 18 against the Titans to make the playoffs.

To win the AFC South, the scenario is simple. The Jaguars win and they’re in. They can also clinch the division if they, the Indianapolis Colts, and the Houston Texans all tie.

If they do tie, they can also get in as a Wild Card with a Pittsburgh Steelers loss or tie. Or, if they lose, a Steelers loss, a Denver Broncos loss or tie, and the Colts and Texans doing anything but tying gets them in.

Overall, NFL.com gives the Jaguars a 73% shot of making it now and a 22% chance if they lose. So, the Jags need to take care of business, get the W, and move on to the postseason.