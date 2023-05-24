The Denver Broncos are entering a new era. The most glaring evidence of that comes in the arrival of new head coach Sean Payton, but the team will also have a new kicker.

That may not sound significant to the average NFL fan, but Tuesday the team parted ways with longtime kicker Brandon McManus, the last vestige of the Broncos’ 2016 Super Bowl victory. They are quickly looking at a potential replacement who they hope can become a key part of a future title run.

Denver will work out former Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher on Wednesday, per Charean Williams of NBC Sports. Maher, whose solid 2022-23 season was overshadowed by his extra point-fiasco versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the playoffs, is looking to rebound from his own recent departure (released by Cowboys for third time).

If the 33-year-old can keep those mishaps firmly in the past, then he could be an upgrade from what McManus gave the team last season. Maher was far more accurate from deep range, connecting on 9-of-11 field goal attempts from 50 yards-plus. He recorded a noteworthy 90.6 conversion percentage, nearly 13 percent higher than McManus’.

A strong kicker could be essential based on how the Broncos are constructed. If last season’s offensive struggles persist, then they could find themselves in many razor-thin matchups decided by late-game field goals. Therefore, expect Brett Maher’s tryout to be under heavy scrutiny.

He knows what it is like to play for a franchise facing immense pressure. Although Denver had a vastly inferior 2022-23 than Dallas, there will be high standards in the Payton regime. A reliable kicker improves the likelihood of a swift turnaround.