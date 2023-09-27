The Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t get good news on the Zay Jones and Devin Lloyd injuries as the team heads to London to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4.

“Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said WR Zay Jones is a “long shot” to play the Falcons Sunday in London with knee injury,” NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe revealed on Wednesday. “LB Devin Lloyd won’t travel to London and will miss the next two weeks. He had surgery to put 2 screws into his thumb yesterday, hope is he returns vs. Colts.”

Zay Jones hurt his knee in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs and missed last week’s shocking 37-17 loss to the Houston Texans. The wideout has started 17 of 18 games in Jacksonville during his last season-plus with the team, and this season he has five catches for 55 yards and a touchdown through two games.

Devin Lloyd is also a major loss for the Jaguars. The 2022 first-round pick started 15 of 17 games last season and all three this year before hurting his thumb. In 2023, he has 19 tackles, three passes defended, and a fumble recovery.

In the Jaguars Week 4 matchup with the Falcons, Zay Jones’ absence will mean more time on the field for Jamal Agnew and Tim Jones. Agnew has five catches for 54 yards this season, and Tim Jones has two grabs for 11 yards.

On the defensive side of the ball, with Lloyd out, second-year linebacker Chad Muma will take his place as one of the team’s off-ball linebackers. Muma will have his work cut out for him as the Jags defense is currently struggling, ranking 23rd in points allowed and 19th in yards given up.