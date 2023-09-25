It's been a rough experience of late for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Their problems have also been compounded by injuries, with head coach Joc Pederson providing a concerning update on linebacker Devin Lloyd, who suffered an apparent upper-body injury in last Sunday's 37-17 home loss to CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans (via John Shipley of Jaguar Report). Pederson also shared info about offensive tackle Anton Harrison.

“Pederson says Devin Lloyd has a right hand injury and it happened during the game. Said there is still more testing to be done. Said it was more significant than Anton's injury. Says Anton Harrison (ankle) got rolled up on, will be day to day but the X Ray's were negative.”

The hope for the Jaguars is that Lloyd's injury will ultimately be deemed not serious enough for him to miss a game. Lloyd, who was selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Jags as the 27th overall pick, had five total tackles (two solo) with a pass defended opposite the Texans. He signed a four-year, $12.93 million contract with Jacksonville in 2022. In his first year in the pros, Llloyd played in 16 games (started in 15) and recorded three interceptions with 115 combined tackles, and eight passes defended.

Jacksonville's defense was a major issue for the team in Week 3, as the Jags allowed the Texans to rack up 366 total yards and go 9-for-15 on third downs. On the season, the Jaguars are surrendering 25.0 points and 348.3 total yards per game.

The Jaguars will be flying to London for Week 4's assignment against the Atlanta Falcons.