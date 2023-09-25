Houston Texans rookie quarterback CJ Stroud has impressed so far this season, and he broke Hall of Famer and legendary Houston Oilers quarterback Warren Moon's record for most attempts without throwing an interception in a quarterback's firs three starts.

“Records are made to be broken,” Warren Moon said, via Mark Berman of Fox 26. “That mark stood for a long time. Nice it was broken by a Houston area team! Congrats CJ👍🏈.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

CJ Stroud has thrown 121 pass attempts with no interceptions in his first three games, passing Moon's previous record of 103. Carson Wentz, Case Keenum and Tom Brady rounded out the top five.

Carson Wentz thew 102 passes before throwing an interception in his rookie year with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016. Case Keenum also threw 102 passes before throwing an interception as well with the Texans in 2013. So both Wentz and Keenum were one pass short of tying Moon's record set in 1984 with the Oilers.

Tom Brady threw 101 passes before throwing an interception with the New England Patriots in 2001.

Stroud's performance so far in his rookie season is very encouraging for the Texans. The expectation is for him to become a franchise quarterback, as he was selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The first game against the Baltimore Ravens was a struggle, but there were reasons for optimism despite a 31-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. In the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, everything came together and Stroud got his first win in the NFL.

Next week will be a big test against a tough Pittsburgh Steelers defense.