Published November 27, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

Despite their 4-7 record in the 2022 NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars are a team much-improved compared to the disastrous season they posted in 2021 under the tutelage of since-fired head coach Urban Meyer. The jumpstart offense led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence stunned the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12, winning 28-27 in the final seconds of regulation on Sunday. What makes their win even more triumphant is the fact that the Jaguars ended a 0-183 losing streak when trailing by 7+ in the final minute of regulation, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

This game certainly had more than its fair share of thrilling action. A ten-play, 75-yard drive resulting in an impressive, acrobatic receiving touchdown by wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and a successful two-point conversion capped the Jaguars’ effort late on Sunday.

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker unsuccessfully attempted what would have been an NFL-record 67-yard field goal as time expired to hand the home Jaguars the win.

Lawrence ended the contest with a robust 321 yards passing and three touchdowns. Running back Travis Etienne left Week 12 early with a foot injury, though backup JaMycal Hasty performed admirably in his absence, racking up 28 yards on the ground and five catches for 67 receiving yards and a touchdown in the receiving game. The Jaguars receiver of note in this game is Zay Jones, whose dominant 11 receptions and 145 yards helped lead the team to victory.

With a huge, historic weight off of the franchise’s shoulders, Trevor Lawrence and company will look to keep the good times rolling as they prepare to face the Detroit Lions in Week 13 next Sunday.