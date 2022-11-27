Published November 27, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

The Jacksonville Jaguars enter Week 12 off their bye week with a 3-7 record in the AFC South, hoping to secure a victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Late in the first quarter of action, running back Travis Etienne ran for no gain on first down and appeared to injure himself. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Etienne sustained a foot injury and is questionable to return.

The good news, at least, is that Etienne walked into the Jaguars’ locker room on his own power. Etienne was spotted moments after entering the locker room on the sideline with his helmet on, testing his foot, per Jamal St. Cyr of WJXT4, but did not return in the first half. In Etienne’s absence, backup running back JaMycal Hasty has performed well, logging eight carries for 21 yards and two receptions for 52 yards, and a touchdown through the air. The Jaguars ended the first half with a field goal, up by a score of 10-9.

The former Clemson product was drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft and missed the entirety of his rookie season with a foot injury. In 2022, the second-year back has been a major contributor to the Jaguars’ offense, tallying 725 rushing yards and four touchdowns in addition to 22 receptions for 202 yards through the air, according to Pro Football Reference. While it is unclear if Travis Etienne will return to action against the Ravens, his absence leaves a void in the Jaguars’ offense. Be sure to keep up with our coverage at ClutchPoints as we learn more information.