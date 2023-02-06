Jamal Agnew is fast. The Jacksonville Jaguars’ wide receiver/return specialist has some impressive speed and showed it throughout his career. But is he faster than Tyreek Hill? He didn’t explicitly say otherwise.

At the NFL’s Pro Bowl Games, the Miami Dolphins superstar approached Agnew and asked if he thought he was faster than him. The Jaguars’ return man said that he believed he was before laughing.

“On a scale of 1-10, how badly would I beat you in a race?” Hill asked.

“Really, if I’m thinking about it right now, you probably would beat me, to be honest,” Agnew said. “I don’t know. I really think I’m the fastest in the league, I’m not gonna lie. I don’t get the miles per hour. I think something’s wrong with my GPS on my pads and stuff. I really think I’m the fastest in the league, I’m not gonna lie.” Hill was left speechless.

The Jaguars star — who compiled 752 return yards, 273 yards from scrimmage and three receiving touchdowns in the 2022 season — has shown incredible speed but claiming to be faster than Hill is always a tough assertion to make. Many have tried in the past, including Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf. Hill challenged him to a race and is always on the lookout for players who claim to be faster than him.

Jamal Agnew’s speed will play an important role in the Jaguars’ continued success after they made it back to the playoffs with Trevor Lawrence and Doug Pederson.