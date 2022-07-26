The 2022-2023 NFL season is quickly approaching, and it marks the Jacksonville Jaguars’ first season under new head coach Doug Pederson. He joined the team in February and replaced Urban Meyer, who was fired in December after less than a year with the team.

According to Josh Allen, there’s already a huge difference between Pederson’s and Meyer’s coaching. He used the word “professional” a lot when asked about the difference between the head coaches.

“It’s a professional locker room. It’s a professional setting. He’s talking to us like grown men,” Allen said.

NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe tweeted the linebacker’s quote from training camp Tuesday morning.

Jaguars OLB Josh Allen laughs with a big ‘yeah’ when asked if there is a difference between Doug Pederson & last year with Urban Meyer: “It’s a professional locker room. It’s a professional setting. He’s talking to us like grown men.” pic.twitter.com/fSFgwO6viT — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) July 26, 2022

The public viewed Meyer as anything but professional after Josh Lambo accused Meyer of kicking him ahead of a preseason game. The former Jaguars kicker publicized the accusation in mid-December, and Meyer was fired a day later. He finished his 13-game run with the Jaguars with a 2-11 record.

The team finished the 2021-2022 season with a 3-14 record. Darrell Bevell served as the interim head coach for the Jaguars’ remaining four games.

With the drama of last season behind them, the Jaguars are looking ahead to the upcoming 2022-2023 season. And, by the sound of things, the team is doing better already under Doug Pederson. He led the Philadelphia Eagles to their first Super Bowl Championship in franchise history in 2018. Pederson could be exactly what this team needs to turn their luck around and make it to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.