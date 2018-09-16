Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is listed as questionable for their AFC Championship Game rematch against the New England Patriots due to his hamstring injury. But it seems like the team is strongly leaning one way in terms of his availability.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Fournette is unlikely to play against the Patriots. Although, they are yet to make a final decision.

Fournette, who did not practice at all this week, indicated recently that he’ll be a game-time decision with his injury. He tweaked his hamstring in the first half of last week’s season opener against the New York Giants and did not return. He had nine carries for 41 yards and three catches for 14 yards before the injury.

At this point, it doesn’t seem likely that Fournette does feature. Given the delicate nature of hamstring injuries, it would be a surprise if the Jaguars decided to play their star running back with zero practice time and risk further damage.

If Fournette does indeed miss out, the Jaguars will have to rely on TJ Yeldon to carry the load in the running game. Yeldon had 14 carries for 51 yards as well as three catches for 18 yards and a touchdown while filling in for Fournette against the Giants. Although, Yeldon has been dealing with an ankle injury which could limit his effectiveness against the Patriots.

The Jaguars also have Corey Grant and Brandon Wilds, who was just promoted from the practice squad, to call upon on their running back depth chart.