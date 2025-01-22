After not being able to land some of the top candidates for the head coaching vacancy, the Jacksonville Jaguars have decided to move on from general manager Trent Baalke, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Following the move, Jaguars owner Shad Khan wrote a statement about parting ways with Baalke.

“Following several discussions with Trent Baalke this week, we both arrived at the conclusion that it is in our mutual best interests to respectfully separate, effective immediately,” Khan wrote. “Trent leaves us with my deepest appreciation for his efforts over the past five seasons. Ethan Waugh will serve as interim general manager and play an important role, with others, as we continue the process of interviewing candidates to serve as our new head coach. I am deeply committed to building a winner here in Jacksonville and look forward to introducing a new head coach who will make that happen for our players and fans alike.”

Jaguars still searching for head coach

As the head coaching pool continues to get smaller by the day, the Jaguars are still trying to find someone to lead their team. Liam Coen was the top candidate for the job, but he decided to go back to Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he'll be the highest-paid coordinator in the league.

Robert Saleh and Joe Brady seem to be the next two choices for the Jaguars, and it would be best if they went ahead and hired one of them before they're gone. The Jaguars have had success the past few seasons, but this year was a big disappointment. That led them to partings ways with Doug Pederson, and now they're looking for a new voice in the locker room.

The offense should be something intriguing for the head coach candidates, and in the coming days, a decision should be coming soon on who will be the choice.