Midway through the third quarter of the Jaguars’ Week 14 win over the Titans, quarterback Trevor Lawrence scored on a one-yard run, giving Jacksonville a two-score lead. While the Jags would never look back from that lead, Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson said Lawrence’s run wasn’t part of the plan.

On Monday, Pederson spoke about Lawrence’s impressive touchdown run. Reported by ESPN’s Michael DiRocco, Pederson said that the play they called was actually a rush by running back Travis Etienne.

“Sort of a bewildered look on the sideline from me and everybody else. Like, what is he doing,” Pederson said on Lawrence’s touchdown run. “But he knew what he was doing.”

He may not have called it, but Pederson must’ve been pleased with Lawrence’s touchdown run. Not only did it give the Jaguars a big lead, it showed that Jacksonville’s quarterback has heart and is willing to lay out for his team.

Touchdown Trevor!!!! Lawrence adds to a career day with a rushing touchdown, diving into the end zone to extend the Jaguars’ lead! His third score of the day. pic.twitter.com/jzVcDKNCal — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) December 11, 2022

His touchdown run was just one play from one of the best games Trevor Lawrence has had in his short NFL career. In a 36-22 victory, Lawrence completed 30-of-42 passes for 368 yards and three touchdowns. It was the third time he has thrown for 300+ yards and three touchdowns in a game this season.

Lawrence has had a breakout year for Jacksonville. He ranks ninth in the league in passing yards (3,202) and 10th in passing touchdowns (20). But on top of his physical talents, on this run play, Lawrence proved he knows he can make a decision in a flash; something that should have Jaguars fans excited for the future.