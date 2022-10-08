Four weeks in to the 2022 season, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are already having a much better season this year. After getting the worst record in the league last year, the Jags have started the season 2-2. It’s a great improvement from this team, who never got to the .500 mark at any point last season.

A big reason for their success is their offensive firepower. The Jaguars’ signing of Christian Kirk was highly criticized, but the move has paid off for them big time. The emergence of Zay Jones and Jamal Agnew at the WR position has done wonders for them, too. And of course, they have arguably the best running back duo in Travis Etienne and James Robinson.

Their offensive talent has posed a bit of a “good problem” for Doug Pederson and the Jaguars offense. The newly-minted head coach talked about how the team is learning how to distribute the rock efficiently while making sure everyone gets their touches. (via USA Today)

Doug Pederson: “Sometimes you sit there and go, ‘Okay, who gets the ball now? Who gets the ball next?’ It’s a good problem to have, but at the same time you do what’s best for the (Jaguars) football team, decision making. We’ve talked about this before, whoever has the hot hand during that game, you might give him a few more touches, but ultimately, we’re trying to win the game.”

The Jaguars have looked pretty good this season, all things considered. They’ve already notched two wins, and kept it close against the league-leading Eagles in Week 4. Give it a bit of time, and Jacksonville might just be a surprise playoff contender this year.