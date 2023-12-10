The Jaguars are looking to get Travis Etienne Jr. on the field as they face the Browns in a hugely important game.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will not have to play without Trevor Lawrence after an ankle sprain last week. The staunch Cleveland Browns defense awaits them as they look to build upon their lead in the AFC South. In more good news for DUVAL, Travis Etienne Jr. should be in action in the matchup in Cleveland.

Etienne is listed as questionable due to a rib injury but is expected to play, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The 24-year-old running back is having a very successful sophomore campaign, amassing 1,117 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns. His dual-threat style of play is a major driving force to the Jaguars' success.

Lawrence will fight through his injury to help lead the Jaguars in a pivotal game. The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts are right on their tails in the division standings and they have to face the mighty Baltimore Ravens next week. A win this week is important to pick up.

But although the Browns offense isn’t all that good, their defense is monstrous. Myles Garrett is as tough as they come and has help with guys like Denzel Ward, Dalvin Tomlinson, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and more. With wide receiver Christian Kirk on the injured reserve, the Jaguars need the playmakers around the hobbled Lawrence to rise up. Etienne, Calvin Ridley, Zay Jones and Evan Engram need to play really well.

The Jaguars, at 8-4, should have Travis Etienne Jr. continue to play in Week 14. They’re really going to need his production against one of the very best defenses in football.