In Sunday’s season opener against the Miami Dolphins, the Jacksonville Jaguars looked set to extend their lead late in the third quarter. Running back Travis Etienne, who took a handoff from quarterback Trevor Lawrence deep in Dolphins territory, appeared to be on the verge of scoring and pushing the Jaguars’ lead to 24-7. However, a well-timed defensive play from Dolphins safety Jevon Holland turned the tide of the game.

As Etienne approached the goal line, Holland delivered a hit that jarred the ball loose, resulting in a fumble that was recovered by Miami in the end zone for a touchback. The critical turnover shifted the momentum in favor of the Dolphins, who capitalized on the opportunity to mount a comeback. Miami went on to score 13 unanswered points, ultimately defeating Jacksonville 20-17.

The fumble was a pivotal moment in the game, but Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has been teammates with Etienne since their college days at Clemson, expressed confidence in the running back’s ability to rebound from the miscue.

Trevor Lawrence expresses full confidence in Etienne's bounce back performance despite Week 1 fumble

Speaking at his Wednesday press conference, Trevor Lawrence reflected on Travis Etienne's steady demeanor and resilience. “I mean, he’s just the same guy every day,” Lawrence said. “He doesn’t get too high or too low. That’s something I love about him.”

Lawrence, entering his third year as the Jaguars’ starting quarterback, emphasized that he has full faith in Etienne’s ability to bounce back from the critical turnover. “I think he’s going to respond great. He always has,” Lawrence continued. “Like you said, shoot, we’ve played together for, this is Year 7, I guess? Year 7 together. So, of course, with both of us, we’ve seen each other both have some plays that we want back. I think we both have a lot of confidence in one another to bounce back and you know what you’re going to get out of him. So, yeah, I’m excited for him.”

Despite the fumble, Etienne had a productive game overall. He finished the contest with 44 rushing yards on 12 carries, including a touchdown in the first quarter that gave Jacksonville an early lead. Etienne also contributed in the passing game, recording two receptions for 15 yards. His versatility continues to be a key asset for the Jaguars' offense.

Etienne's resilience in focus as Jaguars assess RB rotation for Week 2 vs. Browns

Etienne’s fumble may have played a role in Miami’s eventual victory, but the young running back has demonstrated resilience throughout his career, both in college and the NFL. After missing his entire rookie season in 2021 due to a foot injury, Etienne bounced back in 2022 with a strong campaign, rushing for over 1,100 yards. His ability to recover from setbacks has been a defining feature of his career thus far.

As the Jacksonville Jaguars prepare for their Week 2 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, there is anticipation about how the team will manage its running back rotation. Rookie running back Tank Bigsby also impressed in the season opener, rushing for 73 yards on 12 carries. Bigsby’s performance gives the Jaguars additional depth at the position, and it remains to be seen how head coach Doug Pederson will divide the workload between Etienne and Bigsby moving forward.

With the Jacksonville Jaguars seeking their first win of the season, all eyes will be on how Travis Etienne responds after the fumble against Miami. Lawrence’s public support for his longtime teammate suggests that the quarterback has no concerns about Etienne’s ability to rebound and play a key role in Jacksonville’s offense.