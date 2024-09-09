The Jacksonville Jaguars' season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins was stunning. Not because of the high-octane offense from either side. Instead, it was due to how the Jaguars choked away a win in the closing moments. The more worrying part is that there isn't a particular player that should carry the blame. Instead, the distinction has to go to everyone on Jacksonville's offense. From quarterback Trevor Lawrence to running back Travis Etienne to tackle Cam Robinson to veteran wideout Christian Kirk, all had a hand in the offense, putting up zero second-half points and crumbling during every big-play moment. However, when Etienne fumbled the ball on the doorstep of the end zone, this entire collapse was set in motion.

Moments like these have encapsulated the Doug Pederson era of Jaguars football. But these moments cannot continue, especially when Jacksonville is expected to win. Sure, the Etienne fumble ignited the Miami comeback, but it was hardly why the Jaguars lost the game. Instead, it was the offense as a whole turning it over.

“We preach taking care of the ball, not doing it, but I've been in that same position, and that's what I told Travis,” said Lawrence. “I've done it before, too. So, no one is pointing the fingers.

“We still had plenty of time in the game, and we have to be able to handle the adversity and go score in the next series, and that's the only good drive we had the whole half. It's on all of us when something like that does happen. We've got to gather around and make the next play, and we didn't do that.”

The Jaguars need Trevor Lawrence and the offense to be better

Jacksonville's stagnant offense, which went 2 of 10 on third down, couldn’t stay on the field, and a worn-down defense in the fourth quarter couldn’t get off when it mattered. Sure, the Jaguars can take comfort in telling themselves it’s only one game, and this loss to the Dolphins doesn’t define their season. But snatching defeat from the jaws of victory can still be deflating.

“I feel like we can’t have those things come up in critical situations,” Etienne said. “It’s just hard when you’re a competitor. I just hate that for myself and for my teammates because they believe in me, and I believe in me, and I try to be better for them in that situation.”

Jacksonville will look to bounce back at home against the Cleveland Browns on September 15. Kickoff is set for 1:00 PM ET.